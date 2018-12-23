Android users are spoiled for choice when it comes to browser alternatives, from the more well known Firefox Focus, UC Browser, and Microsoft Edge, to the more niche Brave Browser and Puffin. We now how one more option — Xiaomi's Mint Browser, which boasts low storage and memory requirements.

Xiaomi sells a lot of phones (IDC ranks them at #4 in Q3 2018, with 34M devices shipped) and a large percentage of these are low and mid-range devices. The Mint Browser features low memory footprint, with a sub-10 MB package size. In addition to its primary goal of having a small browser with data compression, it manages to pack in most features one would expect, like tabbed browsing, an incognito mode, voice search, and a reading mode.

The browser has most standard features you would expect in 2018

In my testing of the browser on the lowest end device I could find (a three-year-old LG G4) pages were quick to load and switch between. I initially suspected it would be like Opera Mini, where the pages were rendered somewhere else and a preview would be pushed to the device, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Pages like my speed testing default, Fast dot com, worked fine too. You can toggle the User Agent between Android, desktop, iPhone, and iPad.

It's impressive how Mint Browser balances functionality with size right now, but looking at Xiaomi's trajectory with MIUI and their TVs, where they began inserting ads into the menu systems, we wouldn't be too surprised if they start weighing it down with advertisements and other bloat in the future. You can get Mint Browser from the Play Store or download the latest version from APK Mirror.