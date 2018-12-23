Nova Launcher is the defacto drop-in launcher replacement for those dissatisfied by a given phone's software. Its range of options and customizations cover the gamut from stock-ish to garish and everything in between, making an essential part of the basic Android enthusiast kit. And if you're a recent software transplant enjoying our greener pastures, Nova Launcher Prime is on sale now for a mere $1 here in the states, and cheaper in other countries.

Starting immediately Nova Launcher Prime is on sale in the @GooglePlay Store for the cheapest price possible in your specific region. Hurry and grab it as the sale won't last long! Happy Holidays to everyone! #NovaLauncherPrimeSale pic.twitter.com/uEWnl7FKCw — Nova Launcher (@Nova_Launcher) December 23, 2018

On the off chance you aren't familiar with what a "launcher" is, that's the name for the bit of software that controls your home screen and app drawer on Android. Unlike some other platforms, almost every Android device out there lets you replace that interface with something else, and Nova has been one of the most popular third-party launchers for years. This "Prime" version unlocks additional functionality like gesture support, unread counts, hiding apps, and extra scroll effects.

The promotion is running for the next seven days, so you have a bit of time to decide if $1 seems too steep for you. The sale has been set at "the cheapest price possible in your specific region," which works out to $1 here in the US, and potentially much lower in other countries.

If you've been using the free Nova Launcher for a while, consider picking up Prime. You can check out the extra features you've been missing out on, and contribute to the development of future versions.