The past few weeks have seen a ton of deals on the Google Home Hub. Most of those have been bundles with other products, like the Home Mini, though many of you simply don't need any more Home Minis. However, a Google Express coupon for new customers brings the Home Hub's price down to just $79.20, the lowest price we've seen for Google's smart display yet.

Because it's the holiday season, retailers like Best Buy and Electronic Express are already offering the Home Hub at $99, or $50 off MSRP. That discount, combined with Google Express's 20% off code for new customers (HOLIDAY18) brings the price down to just $79.20. Technically, you'll pay $79.20 at Electronic Express and $79.99 at Best Buy, but we're just splitting hairs at that point.

Again, this discount is only valid for new Google Express customers. The code is valid until December 31st, but we wouldn't be surprised if the Home Hubs sold out before then.