Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have the official release of ROME: Total War, the sequel to Beach Buggy Racing, and a free-to-play Lemmings release rife with greedy monetization.

Games

ROME: Total War

Android Police coverage: ROME: Total War is now available on Android for $10

ROME: Total War has existed on iOS since 2016, but the game was only just released on Android this past week. You can expect the same strategic gameplay as the PC version, with a few tweaks here and there so that you can control the entire thing on a touchscreen device. Feral Interactive is the studio that created the port, and when you consider their background in the porting scene, you can assuredly expect solid performance on any supported device.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Beach Buggy Racing 2

Android Police coverage: Beach Buggy Racing 2 is out on Android

Beach Buggy Racing 2 is the latest kart racer from Vector Unit. It feels a little slimmed down when compared its predecessor, though a few things have been improved, such as the graphics and the newly-widened courses. Performance is spectacular, though the game requires an always-online connection, and there is no physical controller support. If you enjoy kart racing games, there's a lot to like here, just don't expect as many features as the last release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Lemmings

Android Police coverage: Lemmings is the latest victim of mobile gaming, goes free-to-play on Android

Have you ever wanted to play a cash-grab version of Lemmings that shakes you down constantly to remove paywalls? Well, you are in luck. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sad Puppy Limited have released just that, a mobile re-imagining of Lemmings, complete with loot boxes, multiple currencies, and an energy system that can be removed through a $7 in-app purchase that only lasts for two hours. Yep, you have to fork over your cash every couple of hours if you want to continue playing this abomination.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Heroes of Flatlandia

Heroes of Flatlandia is a turn-based strategy game with a fantasy theme and detailed graphics. There are two distinct races to choose from, and each race is made up of fourteen different units and four playable heroes. Mainly you'll play against an AI, but there's also a local multiplayer mode that works by sharing a single device. It's often rare a reasonably priced turn-based strategy game lands on the Play Store, so make sure to check this one out.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Angry BaBa

Angry BaBa is billed as a game that's great for stress relief, and I can see why. The gameplay revolves around a caveman who must strike incoming meteorites as hard as possible, all to see how far they will fly through the air. As it's drifting in the air, you can manually collect gems, which can then be used to power up the caveman so that you can strike the next meteorite even harder than your last effort. There's even a free version of the game available for those that would like to try out the gameplay before spending any money.

Monetization: $2.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $26.99

Quantum Contact is a space adventure game where you'll get to travel to the many moons of Jupiter. You'll spend the majority of your time searching caverns for the items necessary to upgrade your explorer shuttle as well as your equipment. Physical controllers are supported out of the box, plus there are zero pay-to-win elements to be found. So if you are looking for a robust space exploration and mining game, Quantum Contact is a great choice.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Past For Future

The creators of Father and Son are back with an all-new adventure game, and this time around it will explore the feelings of a man who is struggling to accept his current plot in life. When he meets an eccentric woman who has traveled through time to escape her own unhappiness, he'll have to finally face the reality that some people are too hung up on the past which then destroys their happiness in the present.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

S4GE - BETA

S4GE is currently a beta release, which means you may run into bugs and stability issues, but from what I have played it works well enough. It's a turn-based strategy RPG, somewhat similar to Final Fantasy Tactics. You'll have four unit archetypes at your disposal, and the AI can be quite challenging. This means you'll have to practice with each unit to figure out the best strategies for a winning team. If you're into that sort of thing, then you're going to love this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Slightly Heroes - VR Companion

Slightly Heroes is a first-person shooter for VR devices like the Daydream, and this release is the companion app for those VR versions that will let your friends join you in a match, even if they don't have a VR headset. It comes from the same devs as Merry Snowballs, which was also a shooter, though Slightly Heroes has a more grown-up theme.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Sky Diving Squirrel

Sky Diving Squirrel is a simple collection and avoidance game, much like an endless runner. Your job is to collect acorns as you fall from the sky, but of course, there will be many obstacles in your way, and as you progress, they will only get more and more dangerous. The graphics feel stiff, and there isn't much new to see after the first minute, so don't expect anything flashier than what you see in the screenshots.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Road Survivor

Art Dynasty's Road Survivor is a simple arcade survival game. You get to control a row of people at the bottom of the screen. The entire row will jump when you tap on the screen, starting with the person closest to where you tapped. This jumping mechanic is crucial to your survival since you're tasked with jumping over obstacles as you collect in-game currency. The longer the row of people survives, the more currency you can potentially earn.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Cricket Kid

Cricket Kid is another release from Sad Puppy Limited, the same studio that published the Lemmings title towards the top of this list. Amazingly Cricket Kid isn't stuffed to the brim with free-to-play mechanics like Lemmings, which automatically gives this title a leg up. The gameplay offers a simple mix of distance hitting and collection aspects, and it works well for a casual sports game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Delivery from the pain

Delivery from the pain is a zombie survival game, and you'll get to decide your own fate in the post-apocalyptic world. The graphics are gritty and detailed, but they're also a little dreary. The story isn't all that original either, but it gets the job done to push the player forward. The gameplay is the primary focus here, and I have to say it holds up quite well for a survival game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Turnscape

Turnscape is a challenging arcade game that's all about quick reflexes. Your job is to navigate the trail laid before you while avoiding all obstacles. This can be tough as you have to turn on a dime to stay on track, while also staying conscious of the many spikes and pits that will instantly end your turn. It's a tough game, but that's what makes it so enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Uncharted Ocean

Uncharted Ocean is a casual naval strategy game with many different playable paths. You can opt to be a pirate or even a mayor of a seaside village, and the choice is entirely yours. There are eight nationalities to choose from when you first start out, and each one has unique abilities, friends, and foes. So if you'd like to explore the open waters while building a reputation within an in-game world, make sure to give this release a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Kaiju Rush

Kaiju Rush is a delightful kawaii-themed city smasher. The simple one-touch controls keep the gameplay accessible, and the wide assortment of collectible monsters should keep players coming back. The primary goal is to see how long your monster can last in each city. The further you can travel, the more smashable buildings you will find. You'll even unlock new monsters this way, by moving further and further beyond your last attempts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $14.99

Robot Merge

Robot Merge plays similarly to the game Threes. You'll spend the majority of your time merging lesser robots into more robust robots. As you do this, you will earn coins, which can then be used to expand your mechanical world, which means you'll get to merge even more robots.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $29.99

Journeys: Interactive Series

Journeys: Interactive Series offers a collection of choose your own adventure stories geared towards those that enjoy romance mixed with mystery, drama, and suspense. So far there are seven separate adventures to choose from, and new episodes will be added weekly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $29.99

Knights of the Card Table - Dungeon Crawler

Knights of the Card Table is a new title from Iron Horse Games, a developer that usually concentrates on idle games. This release strays from the genre since it's actually card-based dungeon crawler. Mainly you'll spend your time rearranging cards so that you can collect the max amount of loot. This loot can then be equipped to help you reach further and further in the game. It's a simple system, and it works well. Just keep in mind this is an open-beta release, so there may be a few bugs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

Beat Maker - Rhythm Game

Beat Maker is a new rhythm game out on the Play Store. Its drum pad design keeps the gameplay accessible, and plenty of electronic tracks are available that should suit just about anyone's tastes. So if you'd like to take your beats on the go for some quick rhythm-based action, Beat Maker is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $39.99

Premium RPG Seek Hearts

KEMCO still manages to push out new RPGs all the time. RPG Seek Hearts recently received an English translation and is the latest release from the dev that's intended for Western audiences. The story revolves around a hero searching for information on their past, which isn't all that original but does stick to a classic JRPG formula. This is the premium version, which will net you some extra rewards, but there is also a free version available for those who would like to try the game before purchasing.

Monetization: $7.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Ares Virus

Qcplay Limited's Ares Virus is billed as a doomsday survival 2D RPG, which is a fair description. You play in a top-down view, and much of the gameplay revolves around shooting enemies and collecting resources. These resources can then be used to help you survive even longer in the zombie-filled world.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

tomotoru ~Hello Kitty Happy Life~

Hello Kitty is a huge property, and there are already many games available on the Play Store that take advantage of the license, but none of them are quite like tomotoru. The gameplay is somewhat similar to the Nintendo 3DS title Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, in that you get to design and decorate rooms in a house. But there's also an augmented reality aspect to this release that will let you pose inside of your creations, which adds an interesting and personal element to the central design-based theme of the title.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Dawn of the Breakers

Dawn of the Breakers is a hero collection gacha game that was known as Breakers: Dawn of Heroes while it was in testing. Now that it's officially out, you can expect an extended single-player story mode as well as 1v1 and 3v3 PvP content. The plot revolves around a standard trope featuring a group of teenagers who come together to investigate mysterious occurrences around their city.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

