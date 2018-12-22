Team Win Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is the best custom recovery around for Android devices. It can flash ROMs, backup and restore your entire device, and more. Since we last covered TWRP, it has added official support for nine new devices — including the OnePlus 6T and Moto Z3.

Here are all of the newly-supported phones, tablets, and smartwatches:

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro (catfish)

Xiaomi Redmi 6a (cactus)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 (cereus)

ZTE Quartz (platy)

Huawei Y3 2017 (CRO_U00)

OUKITEL MIX 2 (mix2)

LYF Water 8 (mobee01a)

Motorola Moto Z3 (messi)

OnePlus 6T (fajita)

As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.