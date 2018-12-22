It seems like the Home Hub and Home Mini are the new hot items to bundle together. Earlier this month, the Google Store was selling the Home Hub with two Home Minis for $129, but that deal lasted for less than a day. Best Buy is now offering the same deal (well, technically for 99 cents more) for those of you who missed out on that.

As we all know by now, the Home Hub is Google's own smart display. It carries an MSRP of $149, but that's clearly meaningless with all of these sales. The same goes for the $49 Home Mini smart speaker, which can be found for significantly cheaper (or thrown into bundles) basically anywhere.

Best Buy is offering two color configurations: a Charcoal (black) Home Hub with two Chalk (white) Home Minis, and a Chalk Home Hub with two Chalk Home Minis. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so get on it while it's hot.