Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a solid photo gallery replacement for QuickPic, the Android TV release for Philo, and a new browser from Xiaomi. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last week.

Apps

Memoria - Photo Gallery Pro

Android Police coverage: Memoria is a new, gorgeous, and smooth photo gallery app

With the recent removal of QuickPic from the Play Store, many people may be scrambling to find a new and (more importantly) trustworthy photo gallery app. Well, there may already be a few options out there, but the recently released Memoria also fits the criteria. Not only is it a paid app with an upfront cost, but the UI is clean and there's a boatload of available customizations. Plus there's even a free version available for those that would like to see what the app has to offer before spending any money.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Philo

Android Police coverage: Internet TV service Philo now has an Android TV app

The internet TV service Philo has had apps released on Apple TV and Roku, but an Android TV app has been glaringly absent from the lineup. Well, that's no longer the case as Philo is finally available on the Play Store for Android TV devices. There's even a free trial available for those of you that would like to test out the service and its 43 channels before committing to a subscription.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

MiXplorer Silver - File Manager

MiXplorer Silver is a new premium file explorer that bundles together the MiXplorer file manager with a built-in archive tool and SMB2 addons. This way you will be able to easily zip and unzip files while also connecting to any of your SMB shares. Supposedly there's even a gold release planned for the future that will add a built-in Tagger addon, but the price for that version is still unknown.

Monetization: $4.79 / no ads / no IAPs

Mint Browser - Lite, Fast Web, Safe, AdFree

Xiaomi recently released the Mint Browser, which is a new mobile web browser designed for speed, privacy, and security. The app clocks in at only 10MB in size and the user-friendly design ensure that all of your controls are always right where you need them. It even includes an incognito mode as well as a reader mode.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Glose - Social ebook Reader

Glose is a slightly older app, but since it has never been covered on the site, I wanted to give it some attention. Glose serves as a social ereader app. What this means is that besides the included ebook store and ereading functionality, you can also use the app to connect with your favorite authors, or maybe even find a group of like-minded people who enjoy zombie romance fiction.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

U.S. Trust Account Access for Android

The U.S. Trust Account Access for Android app is a new release from Bank of America that allows you to easily access your account and market information while staying connected to your team, all from the comfort of your Android device. You can also use this app to scan documents, customize your dashboard, explore extensive market data, and access interactive heat maps.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

VK Me

VK Me is a messenger app that just popped up on the Play Store for our Russian readers out there. So if you don't live in that particular region, you're going to have to wait for the service to make its way to your country. Like most messenger apps you can create groups, make voice and video calls, and share all sorts of file types. Heck, you can even transfer money through the service, for those times you need to send a friend some quick cash.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Apex Weather

Just as I gave up looking for the perfect weather app, out comes Apex Weather, a new release from the Android Does Team. Back in the day, I was a big fan of the developer's Fancy Weather widget, and now that Apex Weather has hit the digital shelves I have to say I'm very excited to give this release a thorough workout. So far my experience has been nothing but positive, which is rare for me and the weather apps I tend to use. So if you too are searching for a better weather app, make sure to give this release a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Goalkeeper

Back when I used to frequent my local watering hole, I had a penchant for playing foosball, and if you've ever played on a shoddy table at a local bar, you'd know keeping score isn't always the easiest, especially in a crowded environment. This is where Goalkeeper comes into play. You can set up a club for any number of local players, as well as use it to keep track of the score for each match. This way if you have a few friends who'd like to join you, everything can be set up inside of the app for a clean and clear way to keep track of events.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Xfinity Prepaid

The Xfinity Prepaid app is the perfect companion for any Comcast prepaid customer. You can manage the entirety of your account from within this app. So if you've ever found yourself in a position that you need to refill your account while out and about, this is the app for you. Besides topping off your balance, you can also add new channel packs, find the closest retailer, and stay up to date with the latest offerings and promotions.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WD ReadyView

WD ReadyView is a tie-in app for Western Digital's ReadyView Surveillance Systems. So if you don't own one of these systems and don't plan on buying one, you can ignore this listing. On the other hand, if you do plan on purchasing a WD surveillance system, you can expect zero monthly fees to use the security setup, not to mention the ability to make use of this pleasant app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Vortex

It's often rare that we have a live wallpaper app for a roundup, and this week we actually have two. So count your blessings. Vortex may at first look like a simple live wallpaper with colorful lines that move around on a dark background, but once you dig into the settings and see that their movement is tied to the current weather, time, season, and activity states, you'll have a new appreciation for the complexity of this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wall St Stylized Street Maps as Live Wallpapers

Wall St is a stylized live wallpaper application that can display local street maps as your background, and they will even update in real time as you travel around. It may not be the most original idea at this point, but you have to admit it's a cool concept that looks pretty snazzy.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

