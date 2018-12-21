Samsung's Pie-based One UI will come with a plethora of changes like a night mode interface, and buttons shifted toward the bottom of the display. According to a new report from XDA, it'll also come with a new camera mode called "Bright Night." You can probably guess what that is—it's Samsung's version of Google's almost magical Night Sight feature on the Pixels. Will it be as magical? We just don't know yet.

XDA wasn't able to test the feature, but the latest APK for Samsung's One UI camera includes some very telling strings.

<string name="Title_bright_night">Bright night</string>

<string name="smart_tips_bright_night_description"> Suggest mode to take bright pictures even in very dark conditions. </string>

<string name="super_night_guide_capture"> Hold your phone steady. Taking picture. </string>

<string name="super_night_guide_ready"> Brighten up this shot with Bright night. </string>

<string name="bright_night_summary"> Take bright pictures even in very dark conditions </string>

<string name="SM_NIGHT"> Night </string>

<string name="SM_NIGHT_description"> Take multiple shots and combine them to get brighter, clearer pictures in low light without using the flash. </string>

<string name="bright_night_summary"> Take bright pictures even in very dark conditions. </string>

We can glean several details from these strings. Like Night Sight, Samsung's Bright Night mode will capture multiple images and process them to create a brighter final image. The feature comes with a warning to hold the phone still while capturing for that very reason. The phone will also recommend Bright Night if you try to take a photo in poor lighting.

Google isn't the only device maker with this multi-capture low-light trick. Huawei and OnePlus both have a similar feature on their phones, for example. However, Google's low-light results are far and away the most impressive. If Samsung can get anywhere close to Google, it'll be a win.