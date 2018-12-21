Serendipitous is the word I would say to describe this post. I was busy researching the story about QuickPic's disappearance from the Play Store when I noticed an email in our inbox from the developer of Memoria, a new photo gallery app. His timing was perfect. It looks like many of you are searching for a QuickPic alternative and, while I still recommend Camera Roll for its speed and efficiency, I think Memoria has many tricks up its sleeve that make it worth a try if you want a more powerful gallery app. It doesn't hurt that it's gorgeous too.

Memoria's interface is divided into three tabs: photos, albums, and favorites. It's white and light pink, but there are theming options if you opt for the Pro upgrade. The UI is smooth as butter and it's easy to open/close folders, view photos, swipe between them, multiple select them, and more.

The app is full to the brim with options and customizations. You can pin folders to the top of your album list, hide folders, choose multiple grid sizes for photos and albums (in portrait and landscape, separately), switch view modes and sorting options, filter by media type (video, GIF, photo, RAW), pick the default tab you land in when you open the app, set a password to protect your pics, switch to maximum brightness and force the accelerometer when viewing media (super neat!), crop to various sizes quickly, and more. So much more.

Plus, the developer mentions cloud service and Google Photos support are coming soon, which makes me quite happy.

In the little time I've spent trying Memoria, the app has been a joy to use and I think it'll stick on my phone for a while. The free version is good enough, but ads may be coming soon (even if they don't show up now). If you unlock Pro, you'll get rid of them and also have tons of theming options. It is 70% off now, and costs only $1, so you might want to grab it if you like what you're seeing. The only downside is that Pro is simply an unlocker app and you need to keep both installed to have the full functionality. I'd rather have an IAP to unlock pro features, or a full-fledged Pro app instead.