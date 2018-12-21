LineageOS is the most popular custom Android ROM, with around two million active installations worldwide. The project recently dropped support for 30 unmaintained phones and tablets, but more devices have now been added in their place. Some of the latest additions and upgrades include the Mi Note 3, Xperia XA2 Ultra, LeEco Le 2, and Xperia Z.

Without further ado, here are the newly-supported phones for LineageOS 15.1 Oreo:

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (jason)

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (discovery)

And these are the devices updated from LineageOS 14.1 Nougat to 15.1 Oreo (builds aren't available yet for a few):

LeEco Le 2 (s2)

Sony Xperia ZR (dogo)

Sony Xperia ZL (odin)

Sony Xperia Tablet Z LTE (pollux)

Sony Xperia Tablet Z Wi-Fi (pollux_windy)

Sony Xperia Z (yuga)

Sony Xperia TX (hayabusa)

Sony Xperia SP (huashan)

Sony Xperia T (mint)

Sony Xperia V (tsubasa)

It's always nice to see older phones get a new lease on life — some of these devices are more than six years old. For example, the Sony Xperia V was released in 2012, and its last official update was Android 4.3. Now it has Android 8.0 Oreo with the latest security patches!