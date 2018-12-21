With Christmas right around the corner, the deals aren't likely to stop for a little while. Take this one, for instance — Amazon is once again shaving some money off the asking price for a U.S. Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Whereas we've seen the phone drop to $500 before, now you can pick one up for $479.99. Even today, that's not bad.

I had the opportunity to take a second look at Huawei's late-2017/early-2018 flagship. Though it has some flaws, I found it to be an excellent device. Gorgeous, fast, and reliable, the Mate 10 Pro was one of my favorite phones to use earlier this year. The 6" 18:9 display may only be 1080p, but it's still nice to look at, the Kirin 970 is an awesome SoC to this day, and the 4,000mAh battery carries the phone well past a day's worth of use. The cameras are also some of the best in the Android world, though still a far cry from the Pixels or even Samsung.

I'd say that the biggest problem with the U.S. version of the Mate 10 Pro right now is updates. Mine is still sitting on a months-old build of EMUI 8/Android 8.0. Pie started rolling out to the international variant a few days ago, so hopefully we'll see this phone get some love, too. But after that, I wouldn't hold my breath. And with Huawei discontinuing its bootloader unlocking program, those of you who are conscious of updates and device life cycles may want to take that into consideration when pondering this deal.

Again, Amazon only has the beautiful blue version (the best, in my humble opinion) on sale. Just hit up the buy link below to get started.