Smart TVs with functional voice assistants are rare, at least outside of models equipped with Android TV. Bixby arrived on Samsung's TVs earlier this year, and according to a report from Variety, Google Assistant might be joining the party.

Citing sources familiar with Samsung's plans, Variety claims that Samsung is working with Google to bring Assistant to its TVs. The functionality could be announced as early as next month, possibly at CES 2019. It's not clear if Samsung's upcoming TVs will have both Assistant and Bixby, or if there will be separate models for each.

Samsung's 2019 smart TVs are also expected to place a greater emphasis on sound quality, possibly using the same spacial optimization technology that the Google Home Max and Apple HomePod use. With CES only a month away, we probably won't have to wait long to find out.