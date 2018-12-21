Slowly but surely, all of Google's products are being updated to the latest evolution of its Material Design theme. The whiter, more rounded look came to the Google Account settings on Android back in the summer, and now it's now arrived at myaccount.google.com on the web.

As we've seen with Google's other properties, the left sidebar now has a rounded pastel-shaded highlight to denote where you are, all of the cards have nice rounded corners, and the Google Sans typeface is increasingly prominent.

First rolled out for Android this summer, the new Google Account experience is now on iOS and web – featuring summaries of your account information, more visible security options and more → https://t.co/skMY3mWOLH pic.twitter.com/1riO9qOhI5 — Google (@Google) December 20, 2018

According to Google, these changes can also be found on iOS too. Aside from fresher design stylings, this hopefully makes your Google Account settings easier to navigate. Let us know if you have any strong feelings about it either way in the comments below.