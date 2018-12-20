The holidays are almost here, but if you still haven't found gifts for someone, here's your chance. Yi Technology's Happy Holiday Savings sale has some of its best products up to 50% off. Dash cams, security cameras, 360-degree VR cameras, and action cams are all discounted. If you order today, you'll receive your items in time for Christmas.

First is the Yi 4K+ Action Camera, pictured above. It's $159.99 on Amazon right now, which is $60 off the original price. This is a full-blown outdoor action camera, capable of recording at 4K 60FPS with its 155-degree wide-angle lens. The camera also features electronic image stabilization, voice control, RAW support, and even a USB Type-C port for charging.

Next, the Yi 2.7K Ultra Dash Cam (update: now sold out) is currently $49.99 on Amazon — a 47% discount from the original price. As the name implies, this records video at a crisp 2.7K resolution, with a 140-degree wide-angle lens. If you ever get into an accident, the 3-axis gravity sensor instantly saves the footage, so you don't have to worry about losing important video.

Next is the Yi 360-degree VR camera, currently on sale for $184.50 (50% off). You can record in 5.7k at 30FPS, or 4K at 30FPS. In either case, the dual 220-degree cameras provide a clear picture of your surroundings. You can transfer video to your phone using the Yi 360 app.

Finally, the Yi Dome Camera is just $40.59 right now, a drop of $9.40 from the original price. This is an IP camera, designed primarily for home use. It can record at 1080p, with a combined 345-degree horizontal and 115-degree vertical rotation range. Two-way audio makes communication possible, and you can set up real-time activity alerts. The optional Yi Cloud service can save recordings in the cloud for safekeeping, in the event the camera is stolen during a robbery.