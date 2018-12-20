It has been slightly more than a year since T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced the company was working on its own TV service, and he promised something "disruptive." Since then, some of the carrier's plans have taken shape with the acquisition of Layer3 and a set top box that stopped by the FCC. However, Bloomberg reports that Tmo has delayed launching the service this year. It turns out streaming TV is pretty hard to get right.

According to Bloomberg's sources, the company hasn't yet devised a unique offering. We already have services like YouTube TV and Sling that let you stream channels. Rather than launch a TV streaming service without anything new, T-Mobile will wait until next year. That will allegedly allow the carrier to bring something "groundbreaking" to market out of the gate.

At least part of the delay is thanks to cautious content owners. T-Mobile's acquisition of Layer3 gives it the technology to beam TV to your home or mobile device, but it has been slow going to secure mobile distribution rights for its programming agreements. This all comes at T-Mobile is also busy preparing for the Sprint merger. It recently secured US security panel approval for the deal, and a TV service may actually help its chances as the Justice Department wants to see more competition in the cable industry.