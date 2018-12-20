Owners of OnePlus phones keen to get the latest features fastest will be aware of the Open Beta program. New Android versions and the latest Oxygen OS enhancements are tested there before being rolled out to everyone. Now, the first of these betas for the OnePlus 6T has dropped.

Don't expect a massive overhaul — it's still Oxygen OS on top of Android 9 Pie — but it does include support for migrating data from iPhones and some upgrades for the phone app. Check out the full changelog below:

System Updated Android security patch to 2018.12 Added toast message when parallel apps are unavailable due to data corruption

Communication Added call history for incoming calls from unknown numbers Optimized UI for Spam messages and calls

OnePlus Switch Now supports migrating data from iPhone



Take a look at the forum post for more information, or you can download the beta directly from this link. I don't have a OnePlus 6T on hand to test it out, but we'll try to update this post with some screenshots when one of the team is able to. Let us know in the comments if you give it a whirl.