Now that Project Fi is called 'Google Fi' and works with all phones, the promotions are ramping up. As announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (of all places), new customers who sign up for Fi can get $100 in service credit. Assuming you use around 2GB of data per month, that's roughly three months of free service.

Excited is an understatement—we’re talkin’ about @TheEllenShow levels of excitement. 😱 This holiday season, sign up with Google Fi and score $100 in credit.https://t.co/1k5jXyoAuk pic.twitter.com/OEsQ3YGSIU — Google Fi (@googlefi) December 20, 2018

The full terms and conditions are listed here, but here's the short version: you have to sign up before January 15th, you have to remain active for 30 consecutive days, you have to be a completely new Fi customer, and you can't use the credit on device purchases or financing.

To get started, just visit the source link below.