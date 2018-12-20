Something new is slowly but surely making its way into a web browser near you. Yes, the updated Material theme is coming to Google Calendar. This is not completely unexpected. Google has been updating its sites in recent months, and the Android app got a fresh coat of paint this fall.

Unlike some Google apps, the Calendar update is on the subtle side. See below for some quick comparisons. You're mostly looking at new buttons, those hollow icons, and font tweaks. The floating action button is also gone.

Left: old, Right: new

The new Material layout doesn't affect the density as much as it has with other apps—Google Calendar never made the best use of space because of all the fields available. The calendar itself is almost unchanged, too.

We've been hearing about this redesign intermittently for a few days, but it looks to be rolling out on a larger scale now. If you don't have it now, you will soon.