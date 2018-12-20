Checking the weather is one of the features I use most on my phone. For years, I had a widget dedicated to just that on my homescreen, a layout I abandoned only a short time ago. When it comes to wearables, you have a couple of options in this area. Some watches come with pre-built faces that include weather info, you can build your own in something like Pujie, or install a separate app. Those who opt for the latter now have a new entrant to consider. Dark Sky has come to Wear OS, and it's a free upgrade for all existing subscribers.

I'll be honest when I say that I hadn't heard of Dark Sky before today, but from both the Play Store listing and the developers' blog, I'm intrigued. Until now, Dark Sky was available for Apple Watch owners, but that doesn't do us much good over here in the Android camp. The wait might have been long for some of you, but rest assured: Dark Sky for Wear OS sports the full set of the main app's capabilities.

Some of those features include current conditions, 24-hour and 7-day forecasts, hyperlocal rain predictions, location search by voice or text input, and access to your saved locations. The app also comes with support for Wear OS' watch face complications. You can be checking for the app update to start rolling out over the next week, or you can grab it right here from our sister site, APK Mirror.