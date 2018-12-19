Android TV's streaming options just got a little bit broader. The CW and CW Seed streaming apps are now available on the platform, offering up free access to shows like Riverdale, Supergirl, Whose Line Is At Anyway? and Pushing Daisies - as long as you don't mind commercial breaks.

It's worth noting that not only are these apps free, they don't require a cable subscription, or even a login. All you have to do is open the app (which has a history of bugginess on other platforms) and stream, taking the ads in stride.

Below, see a few more of the shows The CW offers on its apps:

Black Lightning

The Flash

Charmed

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Arrow

Supernatural

Dynasty

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Jane The Virgin

The 100

iZombie

Everwood (Seed)

Ghost Whisperer (Seed)

Everybody Hates Chris (Seed)

You can find The CW app (which, somewhat redundantly, offers access to Seed) available on the Google Play Store through the widget below or nab the The CW and CW Seed via APK Mirror.