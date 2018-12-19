Samsung users tend to love Samsung Pay. And for good reason: the technology that powers the service allows users to pay for things with their phones even when NFC isn't available. A recent update is making it more convenient to use where NFC is available, though. Now, when your Samsung Pay-compatible phone is awake near an NFC terminal, your Favorite Cards will open automatically.
Favorite Cards are what they sound like: a selection of cards you've added to Samsung Pay that you've chosen to mark as favorites. Those cards appearing automatically when you're near an NFC payment device makes it easier for you to choose which you want to make a given purchase with.
The functionality is live in the most recent version of the Samsung Pay app, which is available on the Play Store and APK Mirror.
Comments