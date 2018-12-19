Slowly but surely, Google is adding features to its Android Messages app. The latest change is small but will be quite welcomed for those of you who can always, always find the perfect GIF in any situation or in response to any message.

If you're using the Messages web interface, you'll see a new GIF icon in the text entry box. It contains a few main categories of GIFs, but you can search for any keyword. Say, uhm, puppies.

GIFs autoplay immediately in the window, so all you have to do is pick the one you like and it will be attached to your next message.

Easy peasy. I just wish the selection window was a little larger, or scaled appropriately. It's quite tiny on my computer.