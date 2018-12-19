The JBL Xtreme 2 series of boombox-like Bluetooth speakers is currently on sale. Right now they're going for $70 off, bringing pricing down to $230 with free two-day shipping — that's $20 less than the last time we saw them discounted. The manufacturer's website calls this a 24-hour flash sale, so act fast if you are considering these.

The five colors on sale (we dig the camouflage)

The Xtreme 2 offers a good balance of power and portability, with a more compact form than the PartyBox series but with louder output than Flip models. The speaker's equipped with dual 20W drivers, offers IPX7 waterproofing, and is rated for 15 hours of playback on a single charge. In addition to wireless Bluetooth connectivity, there's an analog 3.5mm jack for external input, and JBL offers a shoulder strap to help with carrying around this five-pound welterweight. We had reviewed this model's predecessor, the JBL Xtreme, and were quite impressed, so chances are this one won't steer you wrong.