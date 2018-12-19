Merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, jolly Kwanzaa, or content December. I'll let you pick the greeting you identify with most. During this time of year it's lovely to focus on the things that bring us together, and one thing I think we can all agree on here at AP is that free stuff is awesome. In that spirit of awesomeness, I'd like to give each of you a small gift to celebrate Christmas (I'm doing the giving here, so I think I get to pick the occasion).

As much as I'd like to send you all a Pixel 3, a MacBook, or an Xbox, I don't have the money for that, and if I did, I probably would spend it on something sweet like a hovercraft loaded out with flamethrowers and a snow-cone machine. Instead, I'll share something with you that I made. After all, aren't homemade gifts supposed to be the best anyway? (If you're reading this grandma, I love the sweater, mauve really is my color.)

Now, without further ado, or additional snarky comments, I present to you my Christmas gift! 60(ish) wallpapers for your phone. No, I didn't download them from Getty images and strip the watermarks, this is my work, and I hope you find a couple of images in my eclectic collection that you enjoy. The gallery below is a nice way to preview the images, but if you are planning on using one to grace your device's high-res panel, I'd recommend that you download the full resolution images (iPhone XR users, the preview images have more than enough pixels for you).

If you like my work, and would like to see more, you can follow me on Instagram. Let me know which of my odd assortment of images you like best in the comments below. I'll keep that feedback in mind for my wallpaper photography (yes, I do take photos with the specific intention of using them as wallpapers, I know, it's a weird hobby) for next year. Also, if you missed my wallpapers from last year, you can check them out here.

Happy Holidays guys, you really are a pretty awesome bunch of nerds.