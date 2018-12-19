Gboard launched in December 2016, with support for about 100 different language varieties. Since then, Google has frequently announced large batches of new languages for its Android keyboard; earlier this week, another 50 made it in. All those tongues have added up fast, as Google has announced that two years after its debut, Gboard now supports more than 500 languages.

It seems the keyboard crossed the 500-language mark even before the latest batch was added; a count of the current full list of supported language variants totals 576. In addition to the wide array of languages, Gboard is compatible with more than 40 different scripts used to write around the world — like the Roman script used for many languages including English, and Cyrillic script used in many eastern European countries such as Russia.

Such an expansive selection of language varieties means that more than 90 percent of the global population's first language is available in Gboard, Google says. It's highly unlikely that number will ever reach 100 percent, though, as there are thousands of languages spoken around the world, and the ones Gboard lacks are increasingly niche with each new addition.