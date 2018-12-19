Huawei's EMUI 9.0 update, which was announced a few months ago, has begun rolling out. The update, which moves phones from Oreo to Pie, boasts of a simplified UI, new gesture navigation, and HiVision 'AI' features. The Mate 20 was the only Huawei phone with EMUI 9.0 so far, though other phones have been able to run a beta with Android Pie.
It's time to experience #EMUI 9.0 on your favorite #HUAWEI device. If you own one of these devices, EMUI 9.0 will be with you very soon! Stay tuned.#HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate10 #HUAWEIMate10Pro #HUAWEIP20#HUAWEIP20Pro #HonorPlay #HonorView10 #Honor10 pic.twitter.com/UOeFVd8UPU
— EMUI (@HuaweiEMUI) December 18, 2018
If you have one of the following devices, the update should be making its way to you in the next few days:
- Honor Mate 10 / Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei P20 / P20 Pro
- Honor Play
- Honor View 10
- Honor 10
With a company of Huawei's size (52M phones sold in Q3 2018, second only to Samsung) it's hard to pinpoint exactly which regions are getting the update on which device and when, but it seems like Singapore (Mate 10/10 Pro and Huawei P20 right now, with P20 Pro on 12/24) and the UK are getting the update today, with other countries to follow in the coming days.
The update is a hefty one, at about 4GB. If you were already on the Android Pie beta, you can move over to stable EMUI 9 with a smaller 770MB update. It should pop up when you check for updates, but you could try to force it by opening the HiCare app, navigating through its menus, and requesting an update.
