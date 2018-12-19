Despite HMD Global's promises of super-quick Android updates across its entire line of Nokia phones, Pie is taking a while to reach most devices. The Nokia 6.1/6.1 Plus, 7.1, and 7 Plus have received Android 9, but the rest are still waiting. For the impatient Nokia 8 owners out there, you can now download a Pie beta for your phone.
Thank you for your patience. Since you had to wait a bit longer than expected for Android 9 on your Nokia 8, we decided to make an immediate Beta Labs release. Please join us in finalizing the commercial release – your feedback is extremely valuable 🍰https://t.co/siaoX5g3vj pic.twitter.com/s33qsBAgOq
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 11, 2018
The beta release is only for the 2017 Nokia 8 — the Nokia 8 Sirocco is still stuck on Oreo. If you're interested, you can sign up for the beta at Nokia's website.
Nokia's Juho Sarvikas has now confirmed a stable Pie update is rolling out to all Nokia 8 users.
Enjoy the festivities with another fresh piece of 🥧 from us - this time on Nokia 8! Phased roll out of #Android 9 Pie for #Nokia8 starts today.
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 19, 2018
