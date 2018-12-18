The V30 may be over a year old at this point, but the Verizon version was updated just yesterday with a handful of new features, including some camera functionality tweaks and additional always-on display modes inherited from the newer G7. The security patch level has also been bumped up to November 2018.
The full changelog is available over at Verizon, but the short version is that this update delivers portrait mode to the front-facing camera (complete with adjustable blur) and a new "Flash Jump-Cut" mode that captures and creates GIFs based on a 3 second timed capture, in addition to those always-on display changes.
The OTA should be rolling out soon, if it isn't already, but you can manually check for updates via the traditional route (Settings -> About Phone -> Software updates -> Check for Update). If it's available, the new version should be listed as version VS99620g. It could be a chunky download, so you should probably be on Wi-Fi before you pull it down.
- Source:
- Verizon
Comments