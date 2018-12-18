Two Movies Anywhere tidbits for you today, including its addition to Comcast's Xfinity and support for 4K streaming in the Android app. Subscribers with Xfinity On Demand or the Xfinity Stream app will now be able to take advantage of the huge catalog of blockbuster films.
Once you sync up your Movies Anywhere and Xfinity accounts, eligible purchases from various retailers will all be available in one place, at home or when you're out and about. Search the Movies Anywhere site to see which pictures are included. You can connect your accounts by signing into Movies Anywhere and navigating to Account Settings > Manage Retailers > Xfinity. If you have any trouble, check out this help page.
At the same time, there's been an update to the Android app that adds a few new features. The best of those is support for 4K streaming, so long as you have compatible movies on your account and a device that can handle it. Also included in the update is a built-in Rotten Tomatoes score and Common Sense Media info, along with some new titles such as Smallfoot and The Predator.
Update the app via the Play Store or download the latest version from APK Mirror.
- Source:
- Xfinity
- Thanks:
- Leon Venton
