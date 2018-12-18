Easy collaboration is a key strength of Google Drive, allowing multiple users to view, comment on, and suggests edits to documents. Until now, it's only been possible to share a Doc, Sheet, or Slide with someone who has a Google account. A new Drive beta feature is going to change that.

G Suite users on the beta will now be able to share a document with an external collaborator who doesn't have a Google account at all. It's all secured by pin code access, so your files won't get into the wrong hands.

File owners remain in complete control, with the ability to revoke the access of any user at any time. The new feature is pretty straightforward, then, but to be able to use it right now, G Suite Admins need to fill in this form to apply for early access.