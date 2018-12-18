First released in 2011, IFTTT is still going strong nearly eight years later thanks to its impressive library of compatible devices and platforms - and as the smart home industry grows it seems this free automation platform will continue to expand along with it. Most of the 17 new channels that have recently opened up are smart home-related, allowing users to manage products like smart lights, blinds, and even water heater controllers.
Below, see the 17 newest IFTTT channels:
- Aquanta: Set this water heater controller to send notifications about leaks, hot water use, and more.
- Smart Home Solution by A1 Telekom Austria Group: Manage geo-aware smart home triggers like: "Set my Netatmo thermostat to away when the home is empty" or "Turn on favorite Sonos playlist when someone arrives home."
- Magic Home International: Automate triggers for turning on and off a Magic Home Wi-Fi IoT controller and tracking use.
- Powered by Viva: Control a Viva smart home system with geo-aware triggers like "Start my Roomba when the house is empty."
- BroadLink Smart Home: Control Wi-Fi smart plug to activate devices at set times, create voice commands, track use, and more.
- BroadLink Smart Home for EU: Set triggers and actions for BroadLink smart gadgets including smart plugs, smart bulbs, and universal remotes.
- Ai-Sync: Automate operation of your ceiling fan and lights with triggers for temperature, time, user location, and motion detection.
- Fanimation: Control your fanimation smart ceiling fan.
- iDevices: Automate iDevices smart home products.
- Somfy myLink: Control connected, motorized shades and awnings from Somfy myLink.
- Hive View Outdoor: Work with and monitor Hive View Outdoor smart security cameras.
- Bucky: If you can code it, you can do it with this educational toy for learning programming basics. Perform a variety of IoT and messaging-related actions.
- Brilliant Smart: Access and manipulate Brilliant lighting, electrical, air movement, and home security products.
- Spar Nord: Perform banking actions with Spar Nord bank, located in Denmark.
- Wattio SmartHome: Manage Wattio smart home products, including plugs, security cameras, and door sensors.
- MOTION Blinds: Automize connected MOTION blinds.
- Agile Octopus: Set alerts to help manage your electricity bill.
