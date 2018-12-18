Whether you need a last-minute gift later on, or just a bit of extra sugar for that Christmas recipe, Google Express has a promotion running for first-time customers of the delivery service. If you place an order before December 31st and use the coupon code HOLIDAY 18, you can snag 20% off up to a $20 total discount.

Keep in mind, this is for first-time customers only. Even trying to access the page that mentions the discount won't work if you're already a Google Express customer (though you can still see it on Incognito Mode).

So if you find yourself making your first ever Google Express order sometime before the end of the month, try to remember the HOLIDAY18 coupon code, it can get you an extra little discount.