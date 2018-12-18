Google first established office space in New York in 2000, in a space that had formerly been a Starbucks. Since then, the company's New York operation has ballooned to more than 7,000 employees working on a range of products, including big-ticket services like Search and Maps. Google has announced that in order to accommodate its growing East Coast workforce, it's set in motion plans to move into three new Lower Manhattan office spaces.

With the new properties, the company's full Hudson Square campus will span 1.7 million square feet. Google has leased office space at 315 and 345 Hudson St., and signed a letter of intent to do the same for property at 550 Washington St. The company plans to begin moving into the Hudson Street offices by 2020, and the still-under-construction Washington Street space in 2022.

Google has been expanding aggressively lately, this year opening a number of new offices and data centers in Detroit, LA, Alabama, Colorado, and Tennessee. In March, the company closed a deal to purchase Manhattan's Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion.