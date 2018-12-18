The era of 5G is upon us, and you know what that means. That's right: 5G holograms. At least, that's what I'm gathering from the demo video that accompanies AT&T's 5G rollout announcement. In just a few days on December 21st, you'll be able to pick up a 5G hotspot for use in AT&T's first 5G markets. Get ready to spend big on the hardware, though.

AT&T's first 5G device is the $499 Netgear Nighthawk mobile hotspot, which boasts support for AT&T's millimeter wave 5G network. AT&T insists on calling that "5G+" to differentiate it from lower frequency 5G. The service is only live in select cities so far including Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Louisville, Ky., Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, N.C., San Antonio, and Waco, Texas. In early 2019, 5G will also come to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, CA.

If you're outside the supported 5G cities, the Nighthawk still works on AT&T's 4G LTE network. AT&T insists on calling this 5G Evolution (marketing is fun). Select customers and businesses will be able to get the hotspot with no monthly fees for at least 90 days. We don't know how select because the landing pages to sign up aren't live yet. This spring, AT&T expects to begin charging $70 per month for 15GB of 5G data. If AT&T can deliver 1Gbps over 5G, you should theoretically be able to burn through all that data in about two minutes.