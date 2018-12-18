Now that Christmas is so close that you can almost taste it many companies are running giveaways on AP to take part in the holiday spirit. They are offering some excellent deals and prizes, which would be a shame to miss out on. In an effort to collect every giveaway we are currently running in one place, we have put together this special holiday giveaway roundup for your convenience. As new giveaways are published, they will be added here, so make sure to keep an eye on this post in particular.

Giveaways

Xcentz Surge Protector Power Strip giveaway

Android Police coverage: We're giving away 20 Xcentz Surge Protector Power Strips, plus 34% off coupons for everyone else [US]

The Xcentz Surge Protector Power Strip offers eight AC outlets (120V / 15A), two USB ports (5V / 2.4A), and a three-wired technology that protects all of your plugged-in devices from high voltage. It makes for the perfect all-in-one power supply and surge protection solution, and Xcentz has teamed up with AP to give away 20 of them in the coming days. Of course, you can also grab one right now for 34% off, so make sure you don't miss out.

Jackery Explorer 160 & 240 Portable Power Station giveaway

Android Police coverage: We're giving away three portable power stations from Jackery, plus 20% off coupons for everyone else [US]

If you are the type of person who loves the outdoors or is constantly traveling by car, then you're going to love these next two products from Jackery. Both the Jackery 160 and 240 are portable power supply solutions that are perfect for those long trips away from power sources. The Jackery 160 offers an AC outlet, one USB Type-C port (5V/3A output), and two USB-A ports (5V/2.4A output and DC 42W input), and the Jackery 240 features an AC outlet output (DC 12V/10A), carport output, and two USB smart ports (24W output and a DC42W input). AP and Jackery are currently giving away two 160s and one 240 to three lucky readers.

Free Wallpaper giveaway

Android Police coverage: Giveaway: 60+ free wallpapers for AP readers [US, UK, UE, International, Mars]

Our very own Jeff Beck has a special gift for everyone this holiday season with a collection of some of the best wallpapers to grace an Android device. There are about 60(ish) wallpapers in the set, comprised of mainly artistic nature shots that span a solid assortment of colors that will fit with just about any theme you are running. And if you enjoy his work, you can find plenty more on Instagram, plus we have another awesome collection from last year.

And this concludes the roundup of the current holiday giveaways running on the site. We hope you were able to find some useful products at some awesome price points while also taking part in these generous giveaways. If you happen to win any of these items, you should expect an email coming your way soon, so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox. As these promotions roll out on the site, more will be added to the list. So stay tuned.