Mobvoi is discounting their Ticwatch S (Sport) and Tickwatch E (Express) on Amazon. At $140 & $112, they are a further 12% down from their Black Friday prices of $160 & $128. To sweeten the deal, MobvoiUS is throwing in a free TicBand (normally listed at $50) free with either purchase. To get this deal, you need to scroll down to the 'Special offers and product promotions' section and add the watch and band to the cart together.

Here's the price in the cart of both watches with the TicBand. There are only some colors available at this price. For the Ticwatch S, its Knight & Aurora (Black and Vivid Green). For the Tickwatch E, its Ice, Lemon & Shadow (White, Lime & Grey).

While they are powered by the slightly unconventional MediaTek MT2601, it isn't like Qualcomm's latest and greatest is winning any awards. These may be a good option if you dig the look, though we still see the original Huawei Watch as a solid option in this price range, with its sapphire glass front and classic look. We have read some reports of fraying watch bands on the Ticwatch S, so you may want to be wary of that. Nevertheless, they are quite a good deal if you have some use for the TicBand.

Source: Amazon