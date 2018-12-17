The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL may not be the latest and greatest phones from Google anymore, but they'll still be more than capable for most. They're still very quick, their cameras are top-notch, and they'll continue to receive software support for another two years. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, refurbished Pixel 2 units can be purchased for as little as $359.99, with 2 XL models coming in at a slightly higher $395.99.

Both Pixel 2 phones have the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie cam. The Pixel 2 has a 5.0" 1080p AMOLED display and a 2,700mAh battery, while the 2 XL has a 6.0" 1440p P-OLED screen and a 3,520mAh battery. Both phones are IP67 water-resistant, though neither has a headphone jack.

These are being sold by Woot, which is no stranger to Pixel 2 refurb sales, via Amazon. However, today's prices are up to $60 lower. A 90-day guarantee is offered, and the listing mentions that the box and accessories may be generic. As of publishing time, there are about 14 hours left for these prices.

