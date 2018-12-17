The makers of popular Android music player Poweramp made an alpha build of version 3 available for download way back in January 2016, and development would have started way before then, at least 3 years ago. After hitting beta this summer, it's now finally finished and a stable build is rolling out through the Play Store.
We're not sure what's taken them so long, but it is a rather expansive overhaul at least. Poweramp was looking pretty dated even in 2016, and version 3 brings it in line with modern UI standards while introducing a raft of new features. Check out the Play Store changelog below:
Poweramp v3 is a major update:
• new Audio engine
• new UI
• new navigation
Builds 809-814:
• per-track equ presets
• Look and Feel / Skins / Alternate layout
• Library / Store/Restore Per Track Progress + Duration
• Library / Lists / Click Restarts Track
• selectable Library default category via Library List options
• Library / Queue / Ignore Shuffle
• Visualization / Visible Album Art and Track Opacity
• other new options, bug fixes, and improvements
A more detailed changelog can be found in the app itself. It describes the new audio engine, which supports hi-res output, includes a new DSP and updated equalizer, and much more. The new interface isn't exactly standard Material Design, but it is more modern and includes new visualizations and a new waveform player seek bar.
Dark mode fans will be pleased to see this is now an option. Other navigation changes are also on board, with special hints that help you get the hang all of the changes. Version 3 should have already rolled out to you via the Play Store if you have it installed. If not, you can download it from APK Mirror instead.
Comments