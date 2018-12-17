Hot on the heels of its own sub-brand Honor and Samsung, Huawei has unveiled yet another hole-punch phone in China, the Nova 4. Like the Honor View 20, it's also one of the first phones to sport a 48-megapixel camera.

From the back, the Nova 4 looks rather like a P20 Pro, with a gradient finish that has become so popular in recent years and a triple-camera setup. The front is most interesting, however, with its small camera hole-punch cutout. Unfortunately, there is still a discernable chin.

While the Honor View 20 will launch with Huawei's latest silicone (Kirin 980), the Nova 4 makes do with the Kirin 970. For a mid-ranger, the specs are pretty good, though. It features a 6.4-inch 1080p LCD display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage as standard. The battery capacity is 3,750 mAh.

On the top model, one of the three rear cameras uses Sony's new 48MP sensor, the IMX586 CMOS, while the other two consist of a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera peeking through that little hole is 25MP.

On the software side, the Huawei Nova 4 will ship with Android 9 Pie and EMUI over the top. It will cost 3,100 CNY (around $450) for a variant with a 20MP main camera and 3,400 CNY (around $490) for the 48MP shooter. Global availability and pricing haven't yet been announced.