Marshall announced its first smart speakers, the Acton II and Stanmore II, back in August. They released in October, the initial batch packing Amazon's Alexa. Marshall said Google Assistant models were to follow later in the year. Well, it's later, and the company made good on its word: Assistant-compatible versions of the Acton II and Stanmore II are now available.

The two speakers look very cool, both sporting Marshall's signature retro rock-and-roll aesthetic. Like many of the company's products, they take a lot of cues from guitar amps, with textured vinyl coating, gold accents, and analog knobs on top to control volume, bass, and treble. The Assistant models are separate from the previously-released Alexa ones; you can't choose between the two on a single unit.

That cool factor will cost you, though: the smaller Acton II is $299.99, while the hefty Stanmore II runs $399.99. You can check 'em out in (and order your own, if you're so inclined) at Marshall's website.