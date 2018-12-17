Every few months, Google adds some new language variants to Gboard. This time around, a whopping 50+ language varieties have been added, most of which you probably haven't heard of. Unfortunately, Google hasn't divulged every single addition, though there are some that are name-dropped.

Without further ado, here's the list of 31 mentioned:

Unfortunately, because Google didn't provide all of the names in the changelog and the support page hasn't yet been updated, we're still missing over 19 entries from that list. If you've been waiting for a specific language variant to be added, we'd recommend you scan through previous Gboard teardowns here and here.

When we heard from Google last week, it was promising us 50+ new languages for Gboard, but the list included with the app's update notes only described 30-some additions. What would the rest be?

We mentioned at the time that we'd be looking to Google's support docs for the full breakdown, and now the complete list has finally been published:

Alas (Indonesia)

Amis (Taiwan)

Arabic (Oman)

Arabic (Sudan)

Bhojpuri (India)

Brahui (Latin)

Chhattisgarhi (India)

Choctaw (US)

Church Slavonic

Dakhini (India)

Eastern Oromo (Ethiopia)

Fula, Adlam

Fula, Latin

Garhwali (India)

Gayo (Indonesia)

Giryama (Kenya)

Gorontalo (Indonesia)

Gusii (Kenya)

Haryanvi (India)

Hehe (Tanzania)

Iban

Jingpho

Kadazandusun (Malaysia)

Kamba

Karelian

Kekchi

Komi (Russia)

Konkomba

Konzo

Kumaoni (India)

Kumyk

Lugbara

Luo

Makassarese (Indonesia)

Malay, Arabic (Brunei)

Meru (Kenya)

Nande

Ndau

Nkore (Uganda)

Nyakyusa

Nyaturu (Tanzania)

Sasak (Indonesia)

Sundanese, Arabic

Talysh (Azerbaijian)

Teso

Tooro (Uganda)

Trinidadian Creole English

Wayuu

By our count we're still short of "50+," coming in with 48 on this pass, but that's close enough for us to chalk it up to some creative bookkeeping — maybe in how regional variants are tallied.