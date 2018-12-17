If you've looked into affordable true wireless earbuds, you've probably heard of the Zolo Liberty (and Liberty+). The buds are made by Anker, and provide competent performance for a relatively low price. Currently, those prices are even lower on Amazon, and you can snag a pair for as little as $59.99.

The non-plus Zolo Liberty are normally $98.95, but are down to $59.99 with coupon code ZWSDZ2000. They come in black or white, and with the included charging case, can manage almost 24 hours of playback time before they need plugged in (although when you do top up, you have to use Micro USB — gross).

The Liberty+ are largely the same, but with Bluetooth 5.0, nominally larger drivers, and a higher-capacity charging case that can power up to 48 hours of listening. They come in the same colors, too. At $149.99, they're not quite the bargain the regular Liberty are, but they're half off right now with coupon code ZWSDZ2010.

These deals are good until December 30, but order soon if you want 'em by Christmas; standard shipping should see the buds delivered by December 21.