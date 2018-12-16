Discover, a rebranding for the familiar content list formerly known as "Feed," seems to be rolling out to a wider audience this week. The rename-associated redesign landed all the way back in October shortly after the announcement, updated dark theme and all. With more people experiencing it, I'm curious to know how many of you make Discover/Feed a regular part of your day.

Just in case you aren't familiar, Google's Feed/Discover gives you a customized list of content relevant to your interests based, at least in part, on stuff you search for. From current events to niche hobbies, you are fed news and so-called "evergreen" content that teaches you more about the subjects you enjoy, or keeps you abreast with developments.

There are multiple ways to access Discover/Feed. It has a dedicated tab in the Google app, and some launchers even have it built in. In fact, many of us go out of our way to install third-party launchers just so we can use it.

With multiple ways to access it, I'm curious how often you might use it. We'll keep the options the same as our recent Google Assistant poll for better comparison.

How often do you use Google's Discover/Feed? Never or almost never.

A few times a month.

Weekly to every few days.

I use it most days.

Every day, multiple times per day. View Results