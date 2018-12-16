Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a gritty cop adventure game, Supercell's latest online multiplayer release, and a Looney Tunes RPG. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

This Is the Police

Android Police coverage: This Is the Police is out on Android

This Is the Police is a popular adventure-strategy game from 2016 that was recently ported over to Android. It mostly plays out like an old-school adventure game, but with the added twist of managing your police department and everything such a job would entail. Like most good cop stories you can expect to deal with a corrupt city mayor, and it's up to you to decide whether or not you should help the citizens of your town or yourself.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Brawl Stars

Android Police coverage: Brawl Stars busts loose on Android with app's global release

The creators of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale finally have a new game available on the Play Store. It's a multiplayer affair called Brawl Stars, and it combines a bunch of different genres into one arena-based brawler. There are more than a few different modes to choose from, though the majority are played as 3v3 matches. If you'd like to participate without a team, you have the option, but only in the battle royale mode.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Ding Dong XL

Ding Dong XL is an obstacle avoidance arcade game where a high-score is king, and devastating power-ups are the key to success. The one-touch controls are intuitive, and the fast-paced action means things are never quite as simple as they seem. No matter your skill level, you should be able to find something to enjoy in this release.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Knight Life: Medieval Fantasy RPG

Knight Life is a delightful RPG with pleasant graphics, randomly generated dungeons, and a full single-player campaign. There are three selectable difficulties for the dungeons, a real-time day and night cycle, and an upgradeable town that gives the player something to work towards as they dive deeper and deeper into those foreboding dungeons.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Human Heroes Einstein On Time

Human Heroes Einstein On Time is an education game perfect for any child that wants to learn how to tell time. The title stars Albert Einstein, and he is voiced by the English actor Stephen Fry. The game is very polished, and obviously, the voice work is top notch. Plus it's a premium release, so you won't have to worry about your kids running into and advertisements or in-app purchases while they play.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Age of Civilizations II - Lite

Last week we saw the release of the premium version of Age of Civilizations II, and this week a new free version is available for those that would like to test the gameplay before they buy. Both titles are, of course, the sequel to Łukasz Jakowski's Age of Civilizations, and they improve on the strategy game with a broader diplomatic system, terrain types, a more detailed population, and a scenario editor. This is a deep and expansive game, that's for sure, and it'll take a lot of patience to learn its ins and outs, but it's worth the effort for anyone who has the time to invest.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Lock'ed

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to live as an accomplished safecracker? Well, today is the day you can finally live out your fantasy, all thanks to the release of Lock'ed. The controls allow for both touchscreen interactions as well as tilt controls that mimic what it would be like to twist the dial on a safe.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Super Fowlst

Super Fowlst is a procedurally generated action game with simple controls and unlimited replayability. It plays somewhat like a platformer, though you'll spend the majority of your time bouncing on enemies. Despite the procedural generation, your character gets to keep its loot, which can be traded in for powerful upgrades. The more you upgrade, the longer you will be able to survive, which means you'll be able to collect even more loot.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

9900000

9900000 may at first look like a VOODOO or Ketchapp release, but it's actually a title from 111%. It plays somewhat like a Snake game. Your body consists of dots, and you can add dots to it by touching any of the yellow numbers on the pipe you are climbing. What makes this setup difficult is the many numbered obstacles in your way. Mainly you want to avoid them, but that's not always possible, so finding the lowest number is best since each of the numbered obstacles you run into will remove that many dots from your body. If you run out of dots, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Hexanome

Hexanome is a minimal logic puzzler that requires plenty of patience to solve its 76 hand-crafted levels. Your goal is to collect all of the squares on the grid while an AI tries its darndest to stop you dead in your tracks. Luckily there is no timer, so you are free to think out your moves in advance to ensure that pesky AI doesn't one-up you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

WordClue

WordClue is a word-based puzzle game. It includes a single-player mode as well as a section for competitive online matches. The gameplay is very intuitive. All you have to do is guess a word from a one sentence clue and the available letters on the board. If you tap on the first letter of the word required, you win.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Look over the Edge

At first Look over the Edge appears to be a simple block-based puzzler, but once you dig in you'll see that there's a very interesting mechanic in use. Each and every side of your environment can be accessed. So if you'd like to check out the underside of the block your green cube is standing on, feel free to move to the edge and watch as the entire world rotates. This mechanic plays a significant role in solving each puzzle. There are 60 levels to explore, and more levels should be coming soon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

The Truth Comes Out

The Truth Comes Out is a party game best played with large groups. The general premise revolves around answering questions about your friends, which should make for an interesting time as your group reveals what they think of each other, and after it's all said and done everyone can vote on their favorite answers. It's a lighthearted game that just about anyone can enjoy, though it wears thin after a couple of rounds.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Peter Rabbit: Let's Go! (Free)

No Yetis Allowed's Peter Rabbit: Let's Go! offers an enjoyable mini-game collection all wrapped up in a delightful Tamagotchi-like experience. You can play nine different mini-games with Peter, and you can also feed and look after him as if he is your pet. This title offers quite a few interesting mechanics to keep your children entertained, and the monetization is very fair.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Smash Rush

Smash Rush is an endless runner that takes place inside a tunnel. Something I'm sure plenty of you have seen before. There are tons of obstacles to avoid in this tunnel, which makes survival tricky, but that's all part of the fun. Really, the biggest claim to fame this game has is that it supports 120hz screens. So if you happen to own a Razer or ROG phone, make sure to check this out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

Live Cycling Manager

At first Live Cycling Manager may look like an exercise logger geared towards bicycling, but it's actually a management game focused around forming and managing a professional cycling team. This means you'll have to hire the best cyclists, trainers, psychologists, doctors, mechanics, all while staying in control of your finances. Do you think you have what it takes to lead your team to victory?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $7.99

BattleOne.io

BattleOne.io is, of course, an io game, but it actually has some depth to it, at least more so than the majority of titles in this genre. Like all io games, the goal is to survive however you can. In this particular release, you live and die by the sword, but you'll also find plenty of items scattered around the battlefield to help you survive. What's nice is that there are a bunch of unlockable skins for your character, so you have something to work towards.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

Fly THIS!

It's been a while since I've seen a new air traffic control game on the Play Store, but Fly THIS! definitely fills that void. It's a blast from the past, managing multiple aircraft as they fly in and out of airports. Back in the early days of Android and iOS, games like this were a dime a dozen. I'm honestly surprised there's someone out there still making games like this.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Game of Games the Game

Game of Games the Game may have a horrible title, but at least the trivia gameplay holds up. It's of course designed around the game played on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. You can win prizes, such as stickers and props, and eventually, the game will be upgraded to compete with the big boys by offering real-world rewards. It would seem everyone wants to take a swipe at the reigning king HQ Trivia.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Hotel Transylvania Adventures - Run, Jump, Build!

The Hotel Transylvania brand has many movies out on video, and there's even a TV series. Thanks to its popularity, there have been a few games released on the Play Store, though Hotel Transylvania Adventures isn't the latest, as it was initially published back in August, but had since been pulled, finally making its return this week. It's a casual 2D auto-runner with coins to collect and heroes to unlock.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $54.99

Franchise Basketball 2019

Franchise Basketball 2019 is a management game. It will be your job to guide a team through a 21-game season so that you can earn rewards to build out your franchise. You can customize your playbooks, play as many seasons as you like, all so you can finally nab the elusive championship.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Super Mushrooms VS Bacteria

Super Mushrooms VS Bacteria mixes tower defense with pinball. You start out by placing many different upgradeable obstacles on the playfield, and then as enemies work their way down the field and past your defenses, you'll have the opportunity to use your pinball flippers as your last defense. The more enemies that make it past your flippers, the worse off you will be. Oh, and if you think it's odd that there is an upfront price attached to what is clearly a free-to-play game that contains advertisements, make sure to check out the free version that wasn't made for the purpose of getting listed in the paid app sections on the Play Store.

Monetization: $2.49 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Driving School Classics

Driving School Classics is the latest driving simulator from Ovidiu Pop. There's a bunch of classic cars to choose from, and plenty of large maps to drive on. There is even a free ride mode for those that just want to get out on the road and cruise. Plus you can play with your friends, thanks to the inclusion of an online multiplayer mode.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $94.99

Monster Chef

Monster Chef is a quirky cooking game all about hunting down different kinds of monsters to eat. You'll venture out into a world to capture monsters that you will then bring back to your base to cook all sorts of strange meals. It's a simple setup that's a hoot to play, though the free-to-play monetization can get in the way at times.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Overlords of Oblivion

Overlords of Oblivion is the latest free-to-play action RPG on the Play Store. Just like the majority of games of this sort, you can expect a pay-to-win structure designed to disenfranchise those that don't pay up. No skill is necessary. Mashing buttons and endlessly navigating menus is what you'll spend the majority of your time doing. I suppose if you enjoy idle games, then something like this would be right up your alley, but if you are looking for depth and skill-based ARPG gameplay, there isn't much to be found here.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

I Am Monster: Idle Destruction

I Am Monster: Idle Destruction is clearly an idle game, but unlike most idle tappers, you have a few controls at your disposal. The goal is to destroy large cities with a giant monster, and that monster actually has a few moves at your disposal. There are even a few boss fights that will put your skills to the test. It's still a casual idle game, but at least there's more to do than simply tapping a couple of buttons and watching numbers rise higher and higher.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Gunship Battle Total Warfare

Gunship Battle Total Warfare is similar to a Game of War clone, but it actually branches out from that structure to offer better battling scenarios. You'll get to control planes, ships, and tanks, and it's these battles that make the game enjoyable, though you'll also have to put up with more than a few free-to-play mechanics. It would also seem the game is still pretty buggy, so expect some issues if you're willing to dive in.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $389.99

Looney Tunes™ World of Mayhem - Action RPG

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem is your average cash-in title with a high-profile license slapped on top. Obviously, the Looney Tunes name carries a lot of weight, but sadly the developer of this release chose to clone the gameplay found in the majority of similarly branded games already available on the Play Store, instead of coming up with something original. So if you've already played through titles like Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, MARVEL Strike Force, and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, then you'll know exactly what to expect from this release. Oh, and if there was any question as to what this game was designed for, just take a peek at those ludicrous $399.99 IAPs. Warner Bros. should be utterly ashamed of targeting children with a release like this.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $399.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.