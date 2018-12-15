Our review of Dell's latest Chromebook, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1, was published earlier today. The regular price of $599 is a little steep for the specifications you get, but it has just gone on sale. Now you can get the Inspiron Chromebook for $449.99 at Best Buy — a $150 discount from the MSRP.

This is a 14-inch convertible Chromebook, with an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 1080p IPS screen. It charges over USB Type-C, and the screen works with a stylus. The only major downside is that it's somewhat heavy, at about 4 pounds (1.81 kg).

You can buy it from Best Buy at the link below. A free Google Home Mini is included.