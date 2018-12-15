Between the recent Google Express 15% off sale and eBay's repeated site-wide coupons, there have been some great deals this holiday season. If you're not done shopping yet, eBay just released another coupon. 'PICKUPSALE' takes 10% off all tech products, and 15% off everything else.

This isn't the best eBay coupon we've seen recently, since it's only a 10% discount and it maxes out at $75 off, but it's not bad either. Here are some Android/Google-related products that work with the code:

The code will work until 12:00 AM PT on December 16 (about 14 hours from when this post went live). It's only valid for one transaction, but you can have multiple items in the same transaction. You have to enter code PICKUPSALE at checkout to get the discount.