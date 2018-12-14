If the recent side-wide eBay sales aren't impressing you, Google Express is here to save the day. For December 14th only (that's today!), you can get 15% off select items from a multitude of retailers. Items from the Google Store, Best Buy, hhgregg, and more are discounted.

You can go here to view all the sale items — some might require you to enter code 'GIFT15' at checkout to get the discount, while others are already 15% off. You can get a MacBook Air for $981 ($1,018 off), an Xbox One S for $181 ($67.95 off), a Google Home Hub for $129 ($30 off), a Fitbit Versa for $127.43 ($22.49 off) and more.

You can only use the code on one order, but it can apply to multiple items in that order. You also can't stack the 15%-off coupon with other promo codes. The full terms and conditions are listed here.