Netflix is a mega-popular streaming app on phones, so naturally, people want the video to look good. Sadly, not all phones have certification for Netflix HD or HDR. There have been a few instances where popular phones can't even stream in HD because of DRM incompatibilities. If you predicate your buying decisions on Netflix support, there are some new phones to consider today.

Netflix has updated its list of supported devices to include several new devices for both HD and HDR. Here's what's new.

New in HD: Huawei Mate 20 (LYA-AL00, LYA-AL10, LYA-TL00, LYA-L09, LYA-L29, LYA-L0C, LYA-AL00P, HMA-TL00, HMA-AL00, HMA-L09, HMA-L29, EVR-AL00, EVR-TL00, EVR-L29)

LG Q9 One (LM-Q927L)

LG X5 (X5-LG)

Sony Xperia XZ3 (SOV39, SO-01L, 801SO) — new variants added

devices based on HiSilicon Kirin 710, HiSilicon Kirin 980 New in HDR10: Huawei Mate 20

LG Q9 One

LG X5

The Mate 20 is obviously the headlining addition—it gets both HD and HDR. Netflix will also have full HD and HDR support on other phones running the Kirin 980 and 710. That chip joins the likes of the Snapdragon 845. LG's Q9 One and X5 are also getting both HD and HDR support. Enjoy your streaming.