We saw quite a few discounts on Google Home products during Black Friday week, but if you missed those, the Google Store is running a deal that you might be interested in. This time around, it's offering the Home Hub with two Home Minis for just $129 — a savings of $118 off MSRP.

Everyone knows what the Home Hub and Home Mini are by now, so we'll skip the recap. To get this deal, just hit the source link below; it'll bring you directly to the promo configurator. You can technically add them to your cart separately, but it's just easier this way. All three Home Hub and four Home Mini colors are available right now, though we suspect the Coral Red Home Mini will probably sell out most quickly.