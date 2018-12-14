Article Contents
It's finally Friday, y'all. The weekend is nigh upon us, so that means it's time for one final round of app sales. So have fun looking through what's on offer today and I'll see you all on Monday.
Free
Apps
- Amazon Rainforest VR Zoo Animals (Cardboard) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Correlate - Symptoms Diary And Habits Tracker Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Muder - Music Sight Reading $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Planets 3D Augmented Reality $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Protect SMS Pro -Lock and Send SMS -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ringtone Maker - Mp3 Cutter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Battery Bar : Energy Bars on Status bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kitchen Timer Pro - Kitchen Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SleepEasy® Technique Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Purple Player Pro: Music Speed Changer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WWW Notifier Pro - Website change detection $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Mind Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ninja: Samurai Shadow Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Demong Hunter VIP - Action RPG $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Football Challenger - League $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon slayer Vip - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnet Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Christmas 2018 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Santa Live Wallpapers - Christmas live wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Premium Black Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Craft Master Pro - Guide for Minecraft and IC2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farabel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- INTO THE ABYSS $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 13 Puzzle rooms $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Folium - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Firefly Jungle Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gyro Solar System 3D $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Holo Particles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mossy Forest Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plexus Particles 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SciFi Particles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Particles 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spooky Forest $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
